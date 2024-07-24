Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters Buys 10,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy D. Waters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,910.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $913.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

