Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 0.6%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 11,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.