Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 168,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,773. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

