Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,122,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

BMRN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 774,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,800. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

