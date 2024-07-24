Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 352,897 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,897 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $228,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

