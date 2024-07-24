Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $105,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aspen Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.45. 193,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day moving average is $200.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

