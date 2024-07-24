Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 144,788 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $72,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the first quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 68,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CGI by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,037 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,712. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

