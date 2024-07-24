Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.43% of Resideo Technologies worth $46,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,329,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,074,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 137,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 666,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

