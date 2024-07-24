Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 51,245 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of Globant worth $53,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Shares of GLOB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,424. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

