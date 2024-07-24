Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTD traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,931. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,312.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

