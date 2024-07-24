Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $63.12 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11,952.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $63,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, hitting $262.52. 1,310,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.92. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

