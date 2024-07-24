Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $52.15 Million Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,785 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.30% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $52,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,963,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AESI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,276. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

