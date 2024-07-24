Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $163.10 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.50% of Clean Harbors worth $163,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.52. 206,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,085. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.