Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $156.25 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.57% of Hamilton Lane worth $156,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.8 %

HLNE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 301,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

