Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $148.37 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $148,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. 4,273,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,117. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

