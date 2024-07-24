Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $51,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. 1,625,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

