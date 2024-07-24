Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.60. 23,616,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,484,992. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.