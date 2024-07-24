Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,289 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,329,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,619. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

