Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 806 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of American Water Works worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,232,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $140.49. 566,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

