Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 55,154 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $39,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. 2,633,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,809. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 252.25, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

