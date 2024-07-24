Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 332,852 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2,851.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.71% of monday.com worth $77,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $229.84. 450,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $216.01. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.36, a PEG ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

