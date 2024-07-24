Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 125,464 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $116,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $35.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $553.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.27.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

