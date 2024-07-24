Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $64,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

BIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 391,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

