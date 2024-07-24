Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 279,689 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,689 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $141,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.62. 1,403,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

