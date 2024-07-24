Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 184,016 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,016 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 7.36% of Model N worth $82,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,932,000 after buying an additional 96,769 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.6% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 40.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $319,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,338.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

