Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 139,562 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,562 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $134,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 882,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after buying an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

