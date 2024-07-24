Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $64.17. Approximately 1,930,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,869,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $253,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

