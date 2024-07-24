CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Price Performance

TSE:CXF opened at C$9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.69. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$8.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.36.

