Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $226.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.78.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Chord Energy by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 61,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

