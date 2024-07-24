Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after buying an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $310,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded down $7.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.31. The stock had a trading volume of 828,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,613. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.