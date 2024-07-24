Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.