Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

