Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.58, but opened at $47.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 1,163,647 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

