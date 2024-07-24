Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Celsius Stock Down 1.4 %

CELH opened at $47.47 on Monday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

