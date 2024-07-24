CBRE Group (CBRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.650 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CBRE opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.