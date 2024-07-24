Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 551.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,033,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 476.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 303,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 27,376,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819,049. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

