Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CCL opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 344,947 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.