Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$156.73.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Down 1.2 %

CJT traded down C$1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$128.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.32.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.