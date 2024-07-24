Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,204. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

