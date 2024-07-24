Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%.
Capital Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,204. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $25.72.
Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
