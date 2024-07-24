Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
