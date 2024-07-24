Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVTL

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

EVTL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,027. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.