Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target to GBX 200

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Nexteq stock traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.55) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 80 ($1.03). 3,484,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,433. The company has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.29. Nexteq has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.07).

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

