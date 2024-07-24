Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target to GBX 200

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
Nexteq Price Performance
Shares of Nexteq stock traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.55) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 80 ($1.03). 3,484,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,433. The company has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.29. Nexteq has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.07).
Nexteq Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteq
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.