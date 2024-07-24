C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) vs. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Critical Survey

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and C3is’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $984.62 million 2.04 $173.56 million $2.22 10.74 C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than C3is.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 20.57% 12.19% 6.98% C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats C3is on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

