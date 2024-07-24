Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,392. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

