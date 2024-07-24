Brokers Set Expectations for Orezone Gold Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

