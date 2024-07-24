Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $5.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNI opened at $119.96 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.