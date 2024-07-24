Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock worth $9,837,589. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 993.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 153,716 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.