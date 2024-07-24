Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Up 48.6%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 48.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). Approximately 552,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 106,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 33.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.58. The company has a market cap of £3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of -0.50.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

