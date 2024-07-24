Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 791,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.