Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +13 to +15% yr/yr or $3.986 billion to $4.056 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

