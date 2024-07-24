Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,581 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

